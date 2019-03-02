FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 793
Oh, it's too late to buy 1.2407.
Ahh late 1.2407 bought
I can't wait much, I have 50 pips now but I pocketed it.
well once the smiley face is back in my pocket :-D
I'm personally waiting for a move ...
It takes a plan and discipline of execution
I'm personally waiting for the move ...but it's up to you, of course.
Aren't we waiting for 5450?)