FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 793

senat999:
Oh, it's too late to buy 1.2407.
I'm personally waiting for the overhang ...but of course it's up to you.
 
senat999:
mmmoguschiy:
What's the big deal? The man just made 50 pips in profit ...and you're making a smiley face)))
 
azfaraon:
Yes, the problem is that I enter most of them beautifully, but I can't wait much, so now it's 50 pips in the pocket
 
senat999:
♪ well, once in the pocket, the smiley face is back ♪
mmmoguschiy:
You need a plan and discipline
 
azfaraon:
And that's where or what.
 
azfaraon:
Good plan, Gandalf :-D
 
azfaraon:
Aren't we waiting for 5450?)) plan, discipline))) Why do I have the highest buy from 5348?)
 
stranger:
At least 3730.
