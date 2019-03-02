FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 695

Ishim:
Yeah, you're all just flooding, bye-bye, everybody!
You call your predictions flooding?
 
azfaraon:
What do you think we're doing here? I honestly have a minimum of 0.1...
I don't trade the pound - I'm just here as an example - to confirm my predictions.
 
stranger:
Do you call your predictions flub?
no conversation with you (that's it! your time is up)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
the pound will now continue to fall.... Strange will gradually forget about this incident and smoothly switch to the Canadian - will shout buy sell ))))))))
There, no one is trying to force anyone to buy or sell. We just give our opinion on the market ... Everyone can make a mistake.
 
Ishim:
I don't trade the pound - I'm just here to post a forecast.
That's right, you're too young, Teacher))))
 
azfaraon:
No one is forcing anyone to buy or sell, we just give our opinion on the market. Anyone can make a mistake.
[Deleted]  
SEVER11:

and we're getting older... the weekly schedule... forecast for the year ahead...


that's who's pushing Raspadskaya =)
 
Beard, when calculating levels on CME reports, is it based on OI or Volume?
 
Bicus:
Beard, when calculating levels on CME reports, do you base it on OI or Volume?
Both. Levels are calculated for ALL.
 
Ishim:
No conversation with you (that's it! Your time is up)
Teacher, so who's against the conversation?) Come on, what is your prediction based on? I have demand and supply levels, more simply - price and volume, I will not tell you, but I will give you the link, and gave more than once where to read if you want. And you?)))
