FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 695
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah, you're all just flooding, bye-bye, everybody!
What do you think we're doing here? I honestly have a minimum of 0.1...
Do you call your predictions flub?
the pound will now continue to fall.... Strange will gradually forget about this incident and smoothly switch to the Canadian - will shout buy sell ))))))))
I don't trade the pound - I'm just here to post a forecast.
No one is forcing anyone to buy or sell, we just give our opinion on the market. Anyone can make a mistake.
and we're getting older... the weekly schedule... forecast for the year ahead...
Beard, when calculating levels on CME reports, do you base it on OI or Volume?
No conversation with you (that's it! Your time is up)