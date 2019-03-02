FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1370

New comment
 
Ishim:
rather than look for someone else's faults, it's better to write about your own strengths!

No, thank you. I don't like bragging. Let others write about the virtues of someone who has them, if they want to. )))

It was a suggestion to be a little more careful, to eliminate the psychological cloture of outsiders. ))

 
Strange! ))) I lied to you, the pound is going down after 9pm )))
 
 
artikul:
Strange! ))) I lied to you, after 9pm the pound will go down ))))

What are the chances that in another hour you won't write that you lied this time too? )))

P.S. The truth that the pound will start moving down exactly today is also there. ))

 
tol64:
What are the chances that in another hour you won't write that you lied this time too? )))
Extremely slim. )))
 
Nestradamus:
Can't you turn logic on?
I never turn it off.
 
neyron:
ok he does not consume butyrate ))))
he'd show you how the euras would go when he's on the butyrate.
 
mmmoguschiy:
and I never turn it off.
Why don't you use it?
 
Nestradamus:
Why don't you use it?
I let others do it - I'm a bum
[Deleted]  
very likely to be sideways on the pound with a spread of around 200 pips for 2 weeks
1...136313641365136613671368136913701371137213731374137513761377...2119
New comment