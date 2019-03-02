FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1370
rather than look for someone else's faults, it's better to write about your own strengths!
No, thank you. I don't like bragging. Let others write about the virtues of someone who has them, if they want to. )))
It was a suggestion to be a little more careful, to eliminate the psychological cloture of outsiders. ))
Strange! ))) I lied to you, after 9pm the pound will go down ))))
What are the chances that in another hour you won't write that you lied this time too? )))
P.S. The truth that the pound will start moving down exactly today is also there. ))
Can't you turn logic on?
ok he does not consume butyrate ))))
and I never turn it off.
Why don't you use it?