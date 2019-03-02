FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1205

New comment
 
stranger:

Present)

Those who can't see anything, for whatever reason, please pass by in silence)

I'm still learning! Strange, do I see it right - up, down and up again?
 
mmmoguschiy:
I'm still learning! Strange, do I see it right - up, down and up again?
Wise old Eidler said it's 08.) So I agree with him.
 
iIDLERr:
Uncle, I'm adjusting to the forum, but it's 0.8, and the pound is in.
Uncle, are you asleep?))) Limiters on the euram.)
 
Sold Euro 1.1004 sl 1.1050 1st TP 1.0950 2nd one, what do you think? Will it go below 1.0950?
 
Also re-bought USDCAD was bought at 1.2495 with stop at 1.2475, took it out, re-bought 1.2480 sl 1.2450 I think to hold it till the end of the day.
 
lululu:
I sold Euro 1.1004 sl 1.1050 1st TP 1.0950 the second one, what do you think? will it go lower than 1.0950?

The stop on the sale could not be placed.

 
USDCAD closed at 1.2500 and sold to 1.2480 sel 2520, however a correction.
 
lululu:
USDCAD closed at 1.2500 and sold to 1.2480 sel 2520, however a correction.
If you "trade" like that, you will be punished though)
 
stranger:
If you trade like that, you'll get a beating, though.)
Only a good ECN, I love kitchens when I was a kid)
 
EURCAD may be sold with a short stop, it is begging for it.
1...119811991200120112021203120412051206120712081209121012111212...2119
New comment