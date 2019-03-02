FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1205
Present)
Those who can't see anything, for whatever reason, please pass by in silence)
I'm still learning! Strange, do I see it right - up, down and up again?
Uncle, I'm adjusting to the forum, but it's 0.8, and the pound is in.
I sold Euro 1.1004 sl 1.1050 1st TP 1.0950 the second one, what do you think? will it go lower than 1.0950?
The stop on the sale could not be placed.
USDCAD closed at 1.2500 and sold to 1.2480 sel 2520, however a correction.
If you trade like that, you'll get a beating, though.)