I looked at the general statistics, on the Eurobuck, it's going for a U-turn, from the focus crisis, to the crisis of 2008, which is expected. The Eurobucks is going into a 2000 crisis, they want to hit a 15-year low, which is why they're doing so much bouncing because they're forcing the bailouts. And it seems to be breaking the strategists' analysis.
I'm afraid I'm being ridiculous, but shouldn't the compulsory one have bigger volumes? The 2110-11 has the biggest ones, or am I looking in the wrong place?
the crisis is political, the americans took as much as they could. it looks like that's it. (get the buys ready and the bears get the deposits).
the past distant peaks are purely for divorces. there is no one there.
These will go on the minutes, last month there were about 5 of them, all in one direction.
hooray .... Thank you very much Artem!!!!!!!!!! after a week of suffering we have beaten the indicator =)
now the signal will be 90% ready. there are only a few little touches left =)
Don't burst baby :))
I'll take $24 (1,500 RUB) and go to bed.
Don't burst a bubble, kiddo :)