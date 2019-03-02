FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1082
My children, haven't you forgotten about the existence of the FA? Draghi hasn't even printed any paper yet. and the pindos seem to want to trade in treasure. so europe is playing currency games with asia. and that's a tough sell.
They have sticks on the chart that they have that Draga and fa.
What's Draga got to do with the local koloputs?
I'm selling the harrier:
back in January:
https://charts.mql5.com/6/871/usdcad-w1-brokercreditservice-cyprus-limited-ya-bi-s-shortami.png
maybe, although the koluput volume is pushing it:
Bought on Friday before closing time, will try it out, have my own system.
maybe, although the colossal volume is pressing in:
Used tp has been installed and limits have been set.
Maybe they haven't done anything underneath?
It's not clear whether it's TA or FA.)
Shall we go to 1.30 on the Canadian and sell there for a long time?
North's got a nice look at it.