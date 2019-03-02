FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1422
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So do I. I just don't understand - where do I set the goal?
why?
she wants to hurt the bullies a little...
0765 first limit, 0782 second, for starters
Thank you!
while in the smoking room like this...
while in the smoking room like this...
ok )
probably at 1.0599 / 1.06
I'm in favour of the planned 1.079.
Oh, Rena.)
Good looking !
Don't need 1.0790.)
I'm already sold out. I don't want any slippage.
Thank you!
ok )
maybe at 1.0599 / 1.06
Oh, Rena.)
Handsome!
I don't need 1.0790.)
I'm alreadysold out. I don't want any slippage.
Thank you!
Will there be a surprise ?)))
how else can you screw the bulls over?
my limits were taken by Evra and the volumes are being pushed down: