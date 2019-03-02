FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 253

Spekul:

Do you think these guys won't get screwed like they did on the Eurochief for all those who showed interest in levels above 1.20?

or are you doubting sensei's purchases?

By the way, hello Ishim, I guess we're trading better now.

By the way, i think our trade will go better now. (how can your trade get better - more and more they are getting into the thickets - Iiii already say stop is not needed).
 
No, no, come on, how could you think that?
 
jumped out of the eu - + 38 kopecks. i will take 1380 again by 100 pips. (how can your trade be going well - more and more people are getting into the thick of it - yiis already say you don't need a stop)

You did better without stops, faster))))

You sold the yen without a stop)))

 
Wait, you drew up on the chart, I was hoping, and stops are not put, we close with our hands
 
Don't tell EMU!!!!
 
you bought Euros?))
 
Do I look sick?)))
 
On the eu and usd/yen - I slipped a bit, got out of the drawdown a bit (I got buried here already((()) - now I have closed all the extraneous stuff. (eur only to catch pullbacks - it is too late to sell)
 
don't be a jerk.
 
