FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 253
Do you think these guys won't get screwed like they did on the Eurochief for all those who showed interest in levels above 1.20?
or are you doubting sensei's purchases?
By the way, hello Ishim, I guess we're trading better now.
By the way, hello Ishim, I guess we're trading better now.
jumped out of the eu - + 38 kopecks. i will take 1380 again by 100 pips. (how can your trade be going well - more and more people are getting into the thick of it - yiis already say you don't need a stop)
You did better without stops, faster))))
You sold the yen without a stop)))
Wait, you drew up on the chart, I was getting my hopes up, but we don't put stops, we close with our hands
No, no, come on, how could you think that?
you bought euros?))
Don't tell HIM!!!!
Do I look sick?)))