FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 820

Myth63:

all's good =) what's the big deal =)

I wonder if anyone besides you understands your heromancy))))))))
Myth63:
I'm not going to buy it, even on good support.
It's up to you ... I think if anything happens, it will be this currency pair this week only
Useddd:
I wonder if anyone besides you understands your heromancy))))))))

there are arrows =)

those rectangles, the price channel for the week =)

go look in the beginning, I gave you a template there if it hasn't been erased =)

 

quite likely:


quite likely:


no one is arguing=)
 
no one is arguing=)
look at the kiwi, what else does it need to go down?
 
Myth63:

everything's fine =) what's the big deal =)

Just akin to this...

no forecast, no entry points, nothing at all))))) thought the arrows would give you a clue as to your thought process, but they don't either, they are in a strange place, even on history.

i don't know where it goes, but the way it's presented is great. i thought people were more serious...

 
Honestly, I've read it... it's funny... I get the feeling that everyone is trashing a shaman for jerking off with his right hand while they themselves jerk off with their left, arguing that the other hand is by no means allowed... forgetting that they all want the same result, even though it's not politically correct
Useddd:

Just akin to this...

No prediction, no entry points, nothing at all))))) assumed that the arrows would at least suggest your thought process, also no, they are in an awkward place, even on history.

i don't give entry levels, but i can give exit points=)
Useddd:
Honestly, I read it ... I laughed ... I get the feeling that everyone is trashing a shaman for dicking with the right hand while they're dicking with the left and arguing that the other hand should never be used ...

=) only he's a minus, while the rest are pluses =) that's the difference.

