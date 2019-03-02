FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 308

New comment
 
stranger:
It sucks to piss against the wind, so I'm pissing... what a year.
 
Lesorub:

threw...

gud...although I don't watch it...if the euros help in the future a little bit - good ))))
 
_new-rena:
hello! chopping wood?

gold...


[Deleted]  
senat999:
It sucks to piss against the wind, so I'm pissing... What a year.
WOMAN: OH, MY GOD.)
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

golden...

well then not logger)))) your old nickname isn't bad either...
 
_new-rena:
well then not logger)))) your old nickname isn't bad either...
the bathhouse attendants made you...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
the bankers made me do it...

ohkay... that's the new year's bath house... ))))

and i've been getting a head start on my PM calculations today... Calculated the grid for the entire depot instead of 50%.... Now wait by the weather for a couple of weeks for the odds. Gonna have to raise another real...

 
_new-rena:
okeydokey... oh,that's the bathhouse))))

that's the job...


[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

okeydokey... that's the new year's bath house... ))))

and i've been getting a head start on my PM calculations today... Calculated the grid for the entire depot instead of 50%.... Now wait by the weather for a couple of weeks for the odds. We'll have to raise another real...

Well why, is that a fresh idea?
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

that's the job...


I don't use crosses because I trade all majors. If you get a triangle, it's a lock with all its implications, the main thing is that there is no output from it.
1...301302303304305306307308309310311312313314315...2119
New comment