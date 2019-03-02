FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1320

stranger:
"Signal" is what you call information?)) At least show me what it looks like)
for you in the form of a line on the screen
Ishim:
No offence Ishim, how else are you going to get on the forum without a poke?

Show me a screenshot, don't keep me in suspense...

 
stranger:
Urine in the head?
 
Ishim:
for you in the form of a line on a screen
Can't you do it as a number...?
 
stranger:
For the yen, the scenario is 90% ready to go down - well, the numbers...., but why do you need numbers?
 
Ishim:
How can I tell you... It's better to hear a number than to stare at a web of dashes))))
 
mmmoguschiy:
I'll call Yellen.
All right, I'll increase the risk one step, although I should have done it earlier, but I didn't think of it before.
 
Is it pointy-headed versus blunt-headed again? )))
Alexey:
the nets to the counter-trend? You're a risk-taker...
 
artikul:
Don't call the Teacher names!!!!!!
