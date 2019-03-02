FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 659

Myth63:
Well, so far they're visually laying the cooker at 1580 (I don't sell EVERYTHING myself).
I don't know yet, it's all a blur.
 
Lesorub:

opinion unchanged, sell at 1182...


 

Bought this morning. Time to consider selling.

 

Sell GBP/USD and EUR/USD

 
stranger:
nuts, we'll run out of juice, what do we do?
 
Gold think where to sell, the price is under 1000.

 
Target 1182 is more important...
 
Fools, there will be no 11 and 12.

You go here)

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/71855-eur-usd-2015/page18

 
Gold think where to sell, the price is below 1000.

What to think, already:


 
but justify it?
