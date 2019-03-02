FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1188

New comment
 
stranger:

I am becoming more and more convinced that intraday trading is the most useless thing to do, with a return less than short and medium term, so I don't see much point in working on it seriously.

But that's a matter of taste, to each his own.

I don't want to show off, but how do you write a private message on this platform?
 
iIDLERr:
I don't want to show off, but how do you write a private message on this platform?
Same as on 4. In the second half of last week I was showing intraday trading results of $200+- before lunch, so I don't consider that as an output.
 
Bye
 
iIDLERr:
Bye
Yes, I have a bye.)
 
stranger:
Yes, I have a bye.)
it was here and now.
 
I'm very mobile on Mondays
 
tol64:
The main thing is that the sticks are up. ;))

Are you sure?


 
iIDLERr:
I'm very agile on Mondays

I refuse to talk here and now, it's a smart-ass thing to do.)

 
Lesorub:

Are you sure?

I'm just kidding. ))
 
Lesorub:

Are you sure?


What have you been scribbling again?))
1...118111821183118411851186118711881189119011911192119311941195...2119
New comment