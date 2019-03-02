FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 894

Useddd:
I mean, is it a big secret or are you just too lazy to discuss the obvious?
So discuss it, I don't mind)
 
Useddd:
What's there to discuss?
 

I can't understand it, Rena is so desperate to run around in the hustle and bustle that his cheekbones crackle, but he says he knows everything and that 100 per cent a month is a bit of a boo-boo for him.

What's that make you, a codger?

 
lactone:
What's there to discuss?
That's my point, if anyone is interested, there is plenty of information, google it)
 
stranger:
I think so, if someone is interested, there is a lot of information, Google will help)

What is there to look at - you have already written everything yourself in a couple of sentences - watch the levels on options, and then think and assume.

But trading options is nonsense) I'd rather play the lottery than the sports lottery.

 

Googled...


 
lactone:

Why, I would sell put below 1.50 or buy call at 1.50-1.5050 on this contract, expiring this Friday. It's the same as buying the pound at 1.50, different in terms of profit and risk.

You see, the call at 1.50 was worth 299 pips, i.e. we gain when the price is above 1.5299, now the premium is 388 pips, i.e. we either hold it till expiration or sell it now with a profit of 89 pips.

Any thoughts on the current level?
 

the current level in boo:


I know it will go up to 1.5500 ... I will sell from there if 1.5360 is not shown ... If it is, there is a chance of a new high (above 1.5560 and above).
