FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 894
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I mean, is it a big secret or are you just too lazy to discuss the obvious?
I mean, is it a big secret or is it just too lazy to discuss the obvious?
I can't understand it, Rena is so desperate to run around in the hustle and bustle that his cheekbones crackle, but he says he knows everything and that 100 per cent a month is a bit of a boo-boo for him.
What's that make you, a codger?
What's there to discuss?
I think so, if someone is interested, there is a lot of information, Google will help)
What is there to look at - you have already written everything yourself in a couple of sentences - watch the levels on options, and then think and assume.
But trading options is nonsense) I'd rather play the lottery than the sports lottery.
Googled...
What is there to look at - you have already written everything yourself in a couple of sentences - watch the levels on options, and then think and assume.
But trading options is nonsense) I'd rather play the lottery than the sports lottery.
Why, I would sell put below 1.50 or buy call at 1.50-1.5050 on this contract, expiring this Friday. It's the same as buying the pound at 1.50, different in terms of profit and risk.
You see, the call at 1.50 was worth 299 pips, i.e. we gain when the price is above 1.5299, now the premium is 388 pips, i.e. we either hold it till expiration or sell it now with a profit of 89 pips.
the current level in boo: