FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 384

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
The brats sold 50 and a half quid, he's up, trousers washed and he's not falling, wet again)))
there's nothing open, am I not a lad ?
 
stranger:
The kids sold 50 and a half quid, he's up, trousers washed and he's not going down, wet again))))
do you work in the laundry? or are you just groping your trousers? (Why do you need people? You're just a troll.)
 
Ishim:
Are you working in a laundromat or just groping your trousers? (why do you need people? you're the president! you're just a troll)
Teacher....
 

Say something clever))))

Well, if you can't say it, draw it.

 
Kino:
Missed the entrances, or rather drank the fucking entrances ... went off without me)
Not all is lost yet, will be back soon.
 
stranger:

Say something clever))))

Well, if you can't say it, draw it.

You say anything, you give it to me. (there's nothing and probably won't be)
 
Ishim:
You say anything, you give it to me. (there's nothing and probably won't be)
Come on, keep it simple, let's troll)))) Or are we out of mushrooms?)
[Deleted]  
Any motives for February ?
 
Kino:
Any motives for February ?
it'll be the same movie.
 
Ishim:
will be the same movie

This???

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Solo drugs

Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -18.7%
Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -18.7%
  • www.alpari.ru
Данный график мониторинга используемого кредитного плеча показывает отношение номинальной стоимости открытых ордеров к средствам ПАММ-счета. График мониторинга доходности строится на основе цены пая: Доходность = Цена пая - 100. Графики могут быть построены с помощью свечей или линии. Каждая свеча отображает изменения в течение торгового...
1...377378379380381382383384385386387388389390391...2119
New comment