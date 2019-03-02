FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 227
It's hot! )
Myth, do you see the yellow lines?
They are steeper than the impenetrable wagon))))
And the puts were bought yesterday, but the call was discounted, so I don't expect the pound to rise today, 5240-60, the ceiling.
Our mountain cave monster thought and thought and found where to sell the yen))))
There are 15%, I'm proud of the Teacher!!!
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
A fellow here is spreading panic that the alps won't last long https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/39706
But the teacher doesn't seem to care, either way, the end is the same.
=)))) happens)
So we all believe in Guru and Exhaustion))))
I think both the eu and yen have decided to ditch our Sensei, progressing)
15.2
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
Seen in the Mountains...
So what is it? Profit -7000 and depo 6600? ))))
Do you think Guru will make it to 16% today?)))