FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 227

New comment
 
tol64:

It's hot! )

Good stuff for culling 'overheated' instruments)
 

Myth, do you see the yellow lines?

They are steeper than the impenetrable wagon))))

And the puts were bought yesterday, but the call was discounted, so I don't expect the pound to rise today, 5240-60, the ceiling.

 

Our mountain cave monster thought and thought and found where to sell the yen))))

 
stranger:

There are 15%, I'm proud of the Teacher!!!

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

A fellow here is spreading panic that the alps won't last long https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/39706

But the teacher doesn't seem to care, either way, the end is the same.

[Deleted]  
Olegts:

A comrade here is spreading panic that the alps are not long away https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/39706

But the teacher doesn't seem to care, either way, the end is the same.

=))) happens)
 
Olegts:

A fellow here is spreading panic that the alps won't be long left https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/39706

But the teacher doesn't seem to care, either way, the end is the same.

Everything is possible. Stops were - were, if orders were placed on the market, then the broker does not give a damn why they did not work, but if not, then the problems begin).
 
Kino:
=)))) happens)

So we all believe in Guru and Exhaustion))))

I think both the eu and yen have decided to ditch our Sensei, progressing)

15.2

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -15.2%
Инвестиции в ПАММ-счет Solo drums с годовой доходностью -15.2%
  • www.alpari.ru
Капитал управляющего Публичные инвестиции управляющего в ПАММ-счет, которые он переводит на свой инвестиционный счет в качестве гарантии соблюдения интересов инвесторов. Забрать средства, заявленные в качестве капитала управляющего, можно только путем ликвидации ПАММ-счета. Агрессивность Агрессивность торговли рассчитывается на основании...
 

Seen in the Mountains...

 
21april:

Seen in the Mountains...

So what is it? Profit -7000 and depo 6600? ))))

Do you think Guru will make it to 16% today?)))

 
1...220221222223224225226227228229230231232233234...2119
New comment