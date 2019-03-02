FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1447
Hello all. I think the euro has gone up.
pretty...
limit no?
no )))), it will not roll back to the order, I will look at 1.13
Did you work at funny pictures magazine, by any chance?
I can give you this template! ))))))))))
First you have to ask if the person knows how to use the pattern...
Hi Shaman!
I think it's 1.0963.
Hi Shaman!