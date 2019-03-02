FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1447

ViktorGermany:
Hello all. I think the euro has gone up.
How far will it go?
 
Lesorub:

pretty...

limit no?


no )))), it will not roll back to the order, I will look at 1.13

 
It's not the euro that's gone, it's the greens that's gone - on skis
 
you didn't work at funny pictures, did you?
 
mmmoguschiy:
Did you work at funny pictures magazine, by any chance?
I can give you this template! ))))))))))
 
First you have to ask if the person knows how to use the pattern...

Hi Shaman!

 
mmmoguschiy:
I think it's 1.0963.
 
ViktorGermany:
I think it's 1.0963.
Anyway, you know
 
hi! you don't need to use it, trending is not for trading, or did you make money on it? (you just have to look at it - sometimes)
