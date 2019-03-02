FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1227
Explain the demolition of the post. gold rules the world. what's wrong?
A lot of places haven't had a fanfiction tied to gold for a long time now.
Wren, why tear it down?
?
you tell him I took it down)
That's where the forum is.
all questions to them, you can even look up the owner by ip number or domain)
?
Wren, when I call them "P" they get banned.
if i was asked, i would also take a job writing a forum) think of the bay, the sea fish, the sea)
If they don't ban me, I won't have a job.)
programmers can do anything to lie on the sand for longer).
Open the first order on the fly - based on coffee grounds, then open it thoughtfully - looking at the Equity.
Well, why open up? You can do it "virtually" )) By the way, I've been thinking about this for a long time. First you start a "bait" and then you focus on it )) The problem is that when you "thoughtfully" open it may be too late!!!
I won't say news, but if you look around the world.
The Americans have stopped printing, they are about to raise the %.
Europe is starting to oppose it, they will be punished... And they are not doing well because of our counter-sanctions.
The eur/bus is down, the question is, where to go?
Question numero uno: what about the rouble? it has gone from 62 to 57, but the oil surplus and depleting reserves, we expect 70 by the summer?
P.s. If uttered nonsense, please do not throw shovels, I know myself that the small-eared jackass. I'm only interested in the 2nd week.
Don't mess with the old-timers. You'll get the guys from the button....