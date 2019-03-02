FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1201

New comment
 
Oh, man! You'll answer for the bonnet.
 
Lesorub:

will throw a stick at 117.30

with a profit...

... and scoop, no way it gets there, you can sell the eur who didn't sell. (and the pound to boot)
 
Ishim:
... and scoop, there is no way it gets there, you can sell the euras who didn't sell. (and the pound to top it off)
Already got it... thanks.
 
Ishim:
... and scoop, there's no way she's getting in, you can sell the eura who didn't sell it. (and the pound too.)

another non-believer?


 
Lesorub:

another non-believer?


these figures (117.3) are from the background, the correction level was 118.5 - which is normal, but the level of 114 was not, but will be!
 
Ishim:
these figures (117.3) are from the lantern, the correction level was 118.5 - which is normal, but the level of 114 was not, but will be !

the lantern is the guiding star...


 
someone might be interested ...http://tempofox.com/opcionnye-urovni-instrument-analiza-rynka-forex-i-tovarnyx-rynkov/
Опционные уровни: инструмент анализа рынка Forex и товарных рынков
Опционные уровни: инструмент анализа рынка Forex и товарных рынков
  • Admin
  • tempofox.com
Анализ опционных уровней является одним из дополнительных методов анализа валютного рынка форекс и товарных рынков. Опционные уровни рассчитываются с помощью специального индикатора, который отображает их в торговом терминале MetaTrader 4. Получить данные об опционных уровнях можно с помощью индикатора, который вы можете скачать . Опционные...
 
Lesorub:

the lantern is the guiding star...


Well, let's see the former target is 118.50 , and the eu may be 1.13 (eu will wait or - as far as I can't see it(((()
 
Ishim:
the eu is still at 118.50 and the eu might be at 1.13 ( the eu either waiting or - do not see it(((()
stick reading higher on it...
 
Lesorub:
the stick thing is such a thing...
Gentlemen, where is the support level for the Koloputs? I have not learned to count them myself yet

according to my estimation it is somewhere around 1.077
1...119411951196119711981199120012011202120312041205120612071208...2119
New comment