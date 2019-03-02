FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 168
So I don't understand what it shows))))
Look at the changes from the coloured bar to the grey bar and the price )))) And watch the stops ))))
Nah, the stops don't honour and there are no regrets))) And what is this grail without arrows?
We need an index: big red arrow down - sold, green up - bought. Otherwise people will not understand
I mean it lies sometimes )))) Well in general the red and green ones foretell a future movement (like get ready) and the grey ones - like the movement itself)))
then it would be better to make the grey one yellow... like a traffic light))) (red, yellow green, almost like the communists in China talk about ecology)
Well, the euro has come to the finish line. Earned a bottle of expensive cognac for the holiday. )))
No, it's better to make it monochrome...
wet asphalt colour?
then do you have to do it by count or how do you indicate? like, watching a video - the guy was saying that it's going to go up a hundred percent, like 5 (five!!!!) green stripes on the turkey...
Don't drink)))