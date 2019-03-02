FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1274
got it. just a lot of the same as mine so I'm just saying...
and also: EURNZD and EURCAD
on a clean thursday I'm gifting from scratch...
I warned you!
Back to 1.67
this is my weekend warning. p.1253.
Told you - 1.3))
if not higher
the euro should go below 1. their economy is stagnating.
the ukraine will start up again and it will go through a rapid jackknife.