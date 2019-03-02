FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1044
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
FUNTARY PUTOCOLOGS...
the last splash:
FUNTARY PUTOCOLOGS...
the last splash:
what didn't go to print. =)
for today, we're looking at 4843.
woe from madness...
dodell)))) don't feel like digging in different dts, I'm preparing for the real one ujo....
the day of the veneer...
and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.
(it's a day of shovelling.)
the day of the veneer...
and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.
train the trader's oyrs:
the day of the veneer...
and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.
train the trader's oyrs:
martin turned around.... It's either the helicopter or the nerves.
I know Kolyan, I know the others, who's Martin?
what's americos?
I know Kolyan, I know the others, who's Martin?
americos what?
tomorrow is news day.
Probably amoebricos, a fruit in short)
I know Kolyan, I know the others, who's Martin?
American or something?