FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1044

New comment
 

FUNTARY PUTOCOLOGS...

the last splash:


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

FUNTARY PUTOCOLOGS...

the last splash:

yep, selling off for now, in full swing) as they say, signal in full bloom)
[Deleted]  

what didn't go to print. =)

for today, we're looking at 4843.

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
woe from madness...
I don't want to go to different dts, I'm getting ready for the real one....
 
_new-rena:
dodell)))) don't feel like digging in different dts, I'm preparing for the real one ujo....

the day of the veneer...

and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.

(it's a day of shovelling.)


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

the day of the veneer...

and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.

train the trader's oyrs:


martin turned.... either helicopter or nerves.
 
Lesorub:

the day of the veneer...

and pound-by-pounders at 160p and pound-sellers at 130p.

train the trader's oyrs:

Careful. Could still make it to 1.46. ))
 
_new-rena:
martin turned around.... It's either the helicopter or the nerves.

I know Kolyan, I know the others, who's Martin?

what's americos?

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

I know Kolyan, I know the others, who's Martin?

americos what?

tomorrow is news day.

Probably amoebricos, a fruit in short)

 
Lesorub:

I know Kolyan, I know the others, who's Martin?

American or something?

He's a good friend of the casino.)
1...103710381039104010411042104310441045104610471048104910501051...2119
New comment