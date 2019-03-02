FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 97

Bicus:
Good place to sell the pound from the current ones.
and the yellow one is not a buttered bun. it seems to be against it)))
 
Bicus:
Yes, selling is welcome))) Just don't cry afterwards)
 
_new-rena:
And the pound somehow doesn't care who has what drawn there or in what colour.

)))

 
stranger:
Well, yeah, from them.
The average of the strikes? Or weighted average of strikes by volume/OI (as weighting factors)?
 
Luckhuman:
It's all written about in this thread.

I've never heard those words before.

The Professor swears sometimes, but not like this .

I think I read this one and the December one, I think I'm asking the same thing.

Thanks for the answers!

 
There are such tools, because a reversal cannot be seen, it can only be calculated )))
 
Well it's been said a hundred times that option levels are selected, NOT STRIKES, by volume and OI, 3-5 per day on each side, and yellow is their average price.

The strike itself is of no interest to anyone at all, it is just a figure taken as a basis, what is of interest is the payback point of the asset, ie, strike+premium, the money that has been received or spent by selling or buying an option contract.

oooh I haven't looked at the OIs yet...
