How long is the eurik salting for?
yeah thought about buying at 1.128-7-6, didn't make it
we'll see tomorrow. now the states are finishing work and going to rest)
might hit 1.131 or lower)... i don't know
the pickling continued...
It's marinating time already, you'll sleep through all the fun
and I wiped my eyes, just...
... ...and I'm trying to figure out whether or not I have enough for a helicopter.)
Let's see the eureka. I'm getting worried.
