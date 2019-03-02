FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 484

New comment
 
_new-rena:
How long is the eurik salting for?
[Deleted]  
senat999:
How long is the eurik salting for?
You can go to bed now until 1330 local. you won't get too hot. then you'll decide.... if you're not pipsqueakin'.
 
_new-rena:
Yes thought to buy with 1.128-7-6, didn't make it
[Deleted]  
senat999:
yeah thought about buying at 1.128-7-6, didn't make it

we'll see tomorrow. now the states are finishing work and going to rest)

might hit 1.131 or lower)... i don't know

[Deleted]  
the pickling continued...
 
_new-rena:
the pickling continued...
It's marinating time, you'll sleep through all the fun
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
It's marinating time already, you'll sleep through all the fun
at the post) can't miss such a spectacle...
 

and I wiped my eyes, just...


[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

and I wiped my eyes, just...


... ...and I'm trying to figure out whether or not I have enough for a helicopter.)

Let's see the eureka. I'm getting worried.

 
Lesorub:

and I wiped my eyes, just...


At least they remembered to encrypt the skin.
1...477478479480481482483484485486487488489490491...2119
New comment