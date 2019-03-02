FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 499
well, i put in the boo at 1.5303, i think it will kick in. but i can't afford the losers anymore
Why was 1.5287 so easy to poke through? Didn't even notice...
And because when the trend is up, the resistance is slammed, without paying much attention to it.
boo is a sure way to cut the profits.
1.5259tp, while I don't understand where the pair is going - boo even at zero is already normal
Well, that's how it turned out.
Guys, give me a 100% signal, I need money urgently)))
was there something there?
Guys, give a 100% signal, urgently need money)))