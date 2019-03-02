FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 499

New comment
 
wild_hedgehog:
well, i put in the boo at 1.5303, i think it will kick in. but i can't afford the losers anymore
boo is a sure way to slash profits.
 
Bicus:
Why was 1.5287 so easy to poke through? Didn't even notice...
And because when the trend is up, the resistance is slammed, without paying much attention to it.
 
stranger:
And because when the trend is up, the resistance is slammed, without paying much attention to it.
Well, they could have done it in a more intelligent way. At least it would have jumped by 50 points for the sake of decorum. )))
[Deleted]  
Bicus:
Why was 1.5287 so easy to poke through? Didn't even notice...
was there something there ???
 
Bicus:
boo is a sure way to cut the profits.

1.5259tp, while I don't understand where the pair is going - boo even at zero is already normal

Well, that's how it turned out.

 
wild_hedgehog:

1.5259tp, and I don't understand where the pair is going - boo even at zero is already normal

Well, that's how it turned out.

There you go. It's out. And now down!
 
Guys, give me a 100% signal, I need money urgently.))
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Guys, give me a 100% signal, I need money urgently)))
take it off=)
 
Myth63:
was there something there?
The resistance was there. If I say that the euro goes just above 1.19 I will be understood, don't you think?
 
chepikds:
Guys, give a 100% signal, urgently need money)))
The main thing is that it's funny)
1...492493494495496497498499500501502503504505506...2119
New comment