FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1289

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
Anatoly read analysts - price moves from level to level. One breaks through goes to the next. Today there was a clear breakout of a DIFFERENT level, then a fix or whatever. Now it's sideways. So either the level was significant or the news coincided with Italy

Here is the main obstacle to the rise of the euro

on him and the akhtung

 
stranger:

Here is the main obstacle to the rise of the euro

on him and the akhtung

That's where we're aiming ))
 
mmmoguschiy:
That's where we're aiming.)
If that's the goal, I'm totally screwed)))) It's not a goal, it's masturbation))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

And once you've laid it out, trade and spit on all the news and wisecracks))))

and connect it all to the quarters... and average the price of all the contracts...
 
stranger:
If that's the goal, I'm totally ahted)))) It's not a goal, it's onanism))))
Masturbation waiting for a dollop of parity 1.34 is the true target
 
Myth63:
and combine it all with the quarters... and average the price of all the contracts...

It's all done.

And even more)

 
mmmoguschiy:
Masturbation wait for 1.34 parity doll that's the true target

Not expecting anything, they are buying the pound, well, so am I with them)))

On the euro yesterday was drawing, low is holding weekly levels at 0520-30, so the price will be pushed to 0650-70, further I think it will go higher, but starting from the word "further", this is a guess)

In the meantime Teacher broke all records, -42%(, let's say a prayer for this pamm too

 
stranger:

Not expecting anything, they are buying the pound, well, so am I with them)))

On the euro yesterday was drawing, the bottom is holding weekly levels at 0520-30, so the price will be pushed to 0650-70, further I think it will go higher, but starting from the word "further", this is a guess)

In the meantime, Guru broke all records, -42%(, let's pray for this pamm too

Amen
 
mmmoguschiy:
Amen
I can't think of any other words, like f...ck...ck...ck...ck...ck...ck...ck...)
 
stranger:
I can't think of any other words, like f...t...c...c...c...c...c...c...c...e.)
i got an even funnier story in the next thread-- -85% drawdown.
1...128212831284128512861287128812891290129112921293129412951296...2119
New comment