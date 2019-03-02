FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1289
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Anatoly read analysts - price moves from level to level. One breaks through goes to the next. Today there was a clear breakout of a DIFFERENT level, then a fix or whatever. Now it's sideways. So either the level was significant or the news coincided with Italy
Here is the main obstacle to the rise of the euro
on him and the akhtung
Here is the main obstacle to the rise of the euro
on him and the akhtung
That's where we're aiming.)
And once you've laid it out, trade and spit on all the news and wisecracks))))
If that's the goal, I'm totally ahted)))) It's not a goal, it's onanism))))
and combine it all with the quarters... and average the price of all the contracts...
It's all done.
And even more)
Masturbation wait for 1.34 parity doll that's the true target
Not expecting anything, they are buying the pound, well, so am I with them)))
On the euro yesterday was drawing, low is holding weekly levels at 0520-30, so the price will be pushed to 0650-70, further I think it will go higher, but starting from the word "further", this is a guess)
In the meantime Teacher broke all records, -42%(, let's say a prayer for this pamm too
Not expecting anything, they are buying the pound, well, so am I with them)))
On the euro yesterday was drawing, the bottom is holding weekly levels at 0520-30, so the price will be pushed to 0650-70, further I think it will go higher, but starting from the word "further", this is a guess)
In the meantime, Guru broke all records, -42%(, let's pray for this pamm too
Amen
I can't think of any other words, like f...t...c...c...c...c...c...c...c...e.)