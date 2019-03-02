FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1311

mmmoguschiy:
No word at all )) The main thing was what Draghi had to say. He says that QE is going well and predicts a rise in inflation. The price went up by 40 points.

Yeah? Oh, boy...

Well, soon the pipers will pile in and it will be like Strange said yesterday - a prolonged correction....

stranger:
Rena, what changes did you expect? The ECB said they would devalue the Euro, they just said that to say so, I would have to see them strengthening the Euro even if the Bx rises. I do not know what you look for in the news, if something serious happens you will know it even if you do not want to.

these people, eh? at least change it by 10 times and then make a mistake like that. that would be flying))))

We'd have had a great discussion. I'd already started on the forecasts, but! - no luck... ))))

 
Corrected the inflation rate - not a rise, but a fall to 2%. The Eurozone economy has been improving since late 2014. But it will be gradual
mmmoguschiy:
The inflation rate is corrected - not growth, but a decline to 2%. The Eurozone economy has been improving since late 2014. But it will be gradual.

))))

At least we have the MMMgoody!

It's just like us, so there's no panic).

Who needs these banknotes? There will never be a decline in inflation as long as money is not pegged to gold.

 
And then he blurted out that a lower euro should help exporters
 
 

Yep, here we go again ....

euro cadaveric pissing...


Lesorub:

euro cadswire...

Fora is dead...

our strategies have something to do with the season

spring - fishing nets

winter - options,

summer - slabs.

autumn - trending...

 
It's a mystery to me, what do I have to do, what trades I have to open to lose 1-2% a day with such regularity as he does? Tc says it's screwing up, I can't believe I put dashes on the chart from scratch and it's already)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
