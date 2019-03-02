FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 392
it depends on what TF he opened the order =)
H1 opened in a long, switched to H4 down went up =) now he just clicks the TF and is happy =)
i get excited because i know the upside and downside targets that the price will take
so i don't guess...
buy and sit on the plus side, the denouement is at 23.00 Tolyatti time...
If I knew, the trades would be in one direction)))) And back and forth is guessing))))
And on H1...?
Ilya, that's not a good sign, you sounded like HE, HE had one price on H1 and was going up, and on M15 another and was going down...
Strange, did you close the shorts on silver...?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/SEVER11?#userActions
audi bought?
pound cad sold?
gold sold?
i think that's enough information...
Zemlya, I'm from Togliatti too , but I don't live there anymore
Pound bought, that's enough, no need to rush around the field))))) Or is it something sweeter?)))
Roman will be here soon...
