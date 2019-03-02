FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 399

Kostya, the impenetrable mashka holds the price)

 
Kostya, the impenetrable mashka holds the price)

now yes, what will happen in 3 hours? ))

If he goes under the unbreakable, then salt it.

i put him on ignore from 21.01, he's racing with the quid, i'm interested in slave majors.

it starts in half an hour=)

 
it starts in half an hour=)

40 minutes
40 minutes.

30 =) there's a carnie first =)

 
Why is Sensei so nervous?
Why is Sensei so nervous?
He's probably getting ready for the news and we're trying to throw him off his game =)
 
(your revelations and ux about the eu - do you think people can not see that it is correcting) (we will discuss your austral forecast this weekend - a sort of debriefing)

Teacher, don't twist the facts, I corrected it)

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16#entry3535459

Так а чего продавал ее? Кстати, по ауди оба не правы оказались:
Everything.... here we go.............

I bet the spread will widen=)

5-4-3-2-1.................. startup.............

