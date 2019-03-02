FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1423

New comment
 
if not in Kiwi, it's in vain...
 
Lesorub:
today's diag on the eu 122 p., passed 102, 20 p. to go and GOU...

please show me the range and 20 p's in the diagram.
I can't figure out where to draw from.

Thanks !
 

all above stated: yellow diap. max (limit), 0765 (limit)

at the time of writing the girlfriend is 102 p.

 
_new-rena:
Me too. I just don't understand - where to set the target?
The targets are clear - 1.0837-1.0883
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Targets are clear - 1.0837-1.0883
would you show a picture - how did you calculate this?
 
_new-rena:
would you show me a picture - how did you calculate this?
Fibonacci knows his stuff ))
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Fibonacci knows his stuff ))
show me, don't be stingy) // you can hide the orders, they are not interesting...
 

euro car - kirk...

the pound is a plannn...


 
_new-rena:
Show me, don't be stingy).
You can, of course, compare it to the putocalls - I think it's a match:



P.S. The fallback is still there
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
You can, of course, compare it to the putocalls - I think it's a match:

P.S. The rollback is still going on.
i don't use putocolls... don't erase the picture yet, give me time to think about it....
1...141614171418141914201421142214231424142514261427142814291430...2119
New comment