FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1423
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
today's diag on the eu 122 p., passed 102, 20 p. to go and GOU...
please show me the range and 20 p's in the diagram.
I can't figure out where to draw from.
Thanks !
all above stated: yellow diap. max (limit), 0765 (limit)
at the time of writing the girlfriend is 102 p.
Me too. I just don't understand - where to set the target?
Targets are clear - 1.0837-1.0883
would you show me a picture - how did you calculate this?
Fibonacci knows his stuff ))
euro car - kirk...
the pound is a plannn...
Show me, don't be stingy).
P.S. The fallback is still there
You can, of course, compare it to the putocalls - I think it's a match:
P.S. The rollback is still going on.