FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 106
That's it. The SMYO information collector has taken on a life of its own. Let's start analyzing history...
Looking forward to more discoveries! )
If the pound shoots up today on the news, it could be a good pickle))
There's plenty of news on the pound in an hour and 20.
The main thing is not to get the soliloquies torn off)
I agree, the bears will get a bit battered today, but not for long.
They'll give the bulls some candy and then they'll face the floor again... 1,52
They'll sell, but like I said, don't cry.)
The bulls are in resistance and they will sell, candy, but they will dump you as always and then they will tell you about boo closes, rollovers, trousers washed in time))))) They are not tired of it.
Ilya is not tired)))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/153676/page40
Ilya, why Lumberjack?)
only two levels so far
Eidler, you talk about volume and don't you see that the volume on the futures has gone up and with it the buying? So where is the volume going?
I'm talking about the pound.
Sorcerer, some are banned there, others are banned here, so some are there and others are here)))
...
Sorcerer, some are banned there, others here, so those there and others here)))