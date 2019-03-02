FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1052

New comment
 
_new-rena:
i don't have a rake. i've been doing this for a long time and i'm getting ready for the real thing.

You've been doing something for a year now, you're boring everyone. Let's see the results in the monitoring. Let's all have a laugh.

))))

[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Into the cave to learn the basics!
yes, i got involved with the 5-sign, recently)))) it's only long poses with slack and over-sitting that will save the day.
[Deleted]  
Bicus:

You've been doing something for a year now, you're boring everyone. Let's see the results in the monitoring. Let's all have a laugh.

))))

I'm not you, I don't have time to laugh.
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, I got in touch with the 5 digits, recently)))) there's definitely only long positions with drawdown and over-sleeping that will only save.
What a mess.... In terms of trading there's no difference at all whether it's a 4 mark or a 5 mark.
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, I've been messing with the 5 mark, recently)))) there's definitely only long positions with slack and overcooking that will save you.
For you, the 3 mark, that's it!
 
Bicus:
The spread does not depend on whether it is a 4 or a 5.
if it does not depend, it may be 100,000, but it has limits, too, on euR 20 pips at most on a 5, on a 4, 2 pips
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
For you, a 3 mark, that's fine!
The drawdown will be bigger, it won't pull.
 
chepikds:
For you, a 3-digit, that's good!
Where are the 3s now?
 
Alexey:
if it doesn't depend, it may as well be 100,000 however it has limits too, by eu 20 points no more on a 5, on a 4 it is 2 points

I'm fucking with you guys. 20 points on a 5 mark is the same as 2 points on a 4 mark.

))))

[Deleted]  
Bicus:
What a mess.... In terms of trading there is no difference at all whether it's a 4 mark or a 5 mark.
If it's 5% a year, then I totally agree.
1...104510461047104810491050105110521053105410551056105710581059...2119
New comment