FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1314

Lesorub:

It's going up...

The yen is still bought....

The yen is up and the eu at 1.06 is being bought out. (euro position up) (and ignore the jerks)

the eur has resistance at 1.15.

 
the poundbearers are about to be sent to the world...
You're looking shallow.
 
What am I telling them?) And the yen is on a correction down. Also a set of buys on audi.
 
the eur has resistance at 1.15 will bounce

AUDJPY buying, no time ...

and the euro wants to go up ...

 
AUDJPY buying, no time ...

and the euro wants to go up...

Ilya, what is the point of running around the field? I mean, is it not better to take 1-3 instruments and chase them?
Ilya, what's the point of running around the field? I mean, wouldn't it be better to take 1-3 tools and chase them around?
I think Ilya has something on all of them. If a tool becomes free, he starts thinking about what to do with it next.
 
I think Elijah has something on everyone.
So the question is why? If you have a deposit and you open 10 tools by 0.01, or 1-2 by 0.1, that's less stress, when I do my business, I just use limits and that's it.
 
yes you can...

the last Eurocade snot:


 
What am I telling them?) And the yen is on a correction downwards. Also a set of buys on audi.
On yen - neutral (but the price moves away from orders in a neutral position) - I'll close the bottom sell, audi has not bought yet - the crisis, for fuck's sake
 
the sixth in my memory.

Icarus, Solo Drums, Volyna and whatnot, Exhaustion, Disks and a new one - a secret script.

Keep track of your score. Let's have a laugh, too.

What's the bad habit of shaming someone else's trade when your own is no better?

