FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 761

New comment
 
tuma88:
and that's good.

At least I'll be able to hear the market.

Listen today:

Speech by ECB chief-

ECB Draghi,

the Fed's Yellen,

Bank of Canada S. Poloz

[Deleted]  
21april:

Listen today:

Speech by ECB chief-

ECB Draghi,

the Fed's Yellen,

Bank of Canada S. Poloz

Two days of babble. I see why the channels are so lined up =) I did not even look at the calendar =)
 
21april:

Listen today:

Speech by ECB chief-

ECB Draghi,

the Fed's Yellen,

Bank of Canada S. Poloz

Watch the stars!

 
senat999:
Hey, what's up, mushrooms too?
I wish)

Thanks !
 
is this fucking pro-urset hick gonna fuck off or what ?
thank you !
 
Speculator_:

Look at the stars!

so the holiday was yesterday...

On the 8th of March, a cup is drawn, with a rose...

[Deleted]  
tuma88:
is this fucking profursey fucked up eurozone gonna fuck up or what ?
thanks !

most likely a sideways movement until the middle of march. let's see what draga has to say =)

they are launching their own, but the mechanism of money injection has not been voiced yet. yes, a buyback, but through what and on the balance sheet to whom is not known yet.

yes it will push up the stock market but how it will affect the currency is unknown...

Let's look back at the past AMERICAN CUEs....

not a bad article

[Deleted]  
Myth63:


On the principle of volume we expect the pound to go down to 1.5330-40?
[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
On the principle of volumes are we expecting the pound to go down to 1.5330-40?
I'm not waiting for anything =) I'm drinking =)
 
Lesorub:

so the holiday was yesterday...

On the 8th of March a cup is drawn, with a rose...

are we selling the harrier? or are yesterday's warrants still hanging?
1...754755756757758759760761762763764765766767768...2119
New comment