FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 761
and that's good.
At least I'll be able to hear the market.
Listen today:
Speech by ECB chief-
ECB Draghi,
the Fed's Yellen,
Bank of Canada S. Poloz
Watch the stars!
Hey, what's up, mushrooms too?
Thanks !
thank you !
Look at the stars!
so the holiday was yesterday...
On the 8th of March, a cup is drawn, with a rose...
is this fucking profursey fucked up eurozone gonna fuck up or what ?
thanks !
most likely a sideways movement until the middle of march. let's see what draga has to say =)
they are launching their own, but the mechanism of money injection has not been voiced yet. yes, a buyback, but through what and on the balance sheet to whom is not known yet.
yes it will push up the stock market but how it will affect the currency is unknown...
Let's look back at the past AMERICAN CUEs....
not a bad article
On the principle of volumes are we expecting the pound to go down to 1.5330-40?
