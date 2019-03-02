FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1224
and put the whole thing together with the bettor (so it doesn't come out when it's not needed):
I'm only analyzing equity. The indices are slowing down.
time is slow???
the car is already in hand???
For a bettor, you need a candle to form. It is already waiting and analysing history.
Inductors basically show you the history and how you should have traded, but the prediction is the trouble and the overrides.
Check the hylo on the hour by their formation time in N days...
it's likely that their patsaks will sit down for lunch at a certain time tomorrow as well...
fewer puts - let's go down)
it's the other way round? sorry for the lamer question - i'm learning.
The logic is simple - it is more profitable for the market. in my screenshot, puts and calls are orders with the opposite role to put-calls.
i will add - a put or call is only a right, i.e. a copy of the order.
for example, a put is a right to sell, with a premium at the end of the move, i.e. a price movement. i.e. if the price moves down, there is a premium in the depo and a sale is realised (let's call it a "right to receive a premium").
the equation for getting a spread "put=call volumes" is in force. so the price dances around, achieving equality between sell- and buy-sells, but not in terms of volumes but in terms of money.
the only profitable option is to get a sell above the bay and wait for the equality of volumes... The profit will depend on the market activity, i.e. more active trades - the profit is higher.
again - short term forecasting is impossible.
As for the short-term forecast - I don't know:
here's the indicator built on live orders and here's the forecast.