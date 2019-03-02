FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 696
Bought the pound.
1.5433 is a pretty magical price.
)))
Pity, I thought it would be something like this (= asking why I put .... away yesterday)
Plya, that's what I thought it would be like (=asking why I took it out yesterday ....
Teacher, who's against the conversation?) Come on, what's your prediction based on? I have supply and demand levels, easier - the price and volume, I will not tell, but I will give you the link, and gave more than once where to read if you want. And you?)))
the price movement theory ))))), I do not trade by volume - why? - Well, the pound has bought in large volumes and everyone can see that, so what next?
the price movement theory ))))), I do not trade by volume - why? - Well, the pound has bought in large volumes and everyone can see it, so what next? and how many pips - okay, 100?
Disappointing for you, no big volumes today at all, the biggest was buying at 5408 - 30 lots, the euzhopeys don't want anything. It's a complete doldrums.
No need to pip, you have already made your prediction.
About the price theory, where, what, how, look, read?
Or is it a great secret?))
the price movement theory ))))), I do not trade by volume - why? - Well, they bought the pound in large volume and everyone can see it, so what next?
Why has the volume gone down on the 13th? Because nobody needed the movement that was going on, on the 17th it went up and the price opened and closed with a difference of 17 points. And yesterday, on the 18th, there was normal volume on the move up. Draw conclusions)
On the 16th it was a day off, not to ask unnecessary questions))))
So the question is closed for you? i.e. if you buy it, it goes up if you sell it, it goes down. If it works for you, what's your problem? Trade!
Disappointing for you, no big volumes today at all, the biggest was buying at 5408 - 30 lots, the Euzhopeys don't want anything. It's completely quiet.
No need to pip, you have already made your prediction.
About the price theory, where, what, how, look, read?
Or is it a great secret?))