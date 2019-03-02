FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 359

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
1.5103. OK?)
no =)
 
Myth63:
no =)

Well, no bananas)))

Moon on 22 moved?

[Deleted]  
stranger:

I said no))

Can you see the edges on the pound?)))

On the kiwi, why create trouble for yourself, only corrections from levels and selling to the next level, but only selling)

Along with "liquor pound" look for:
 
_new-rena:
Together with "liquor pound" search for "liquor pound":
Did you find the level lost?)))
[Deleted]  

cat's pissed =)

[Deleted]  
stranger:
Did you find the lost level?)))

I'm still looking for the dynamics)))) I'm just looking at it,

and the level, the level is already graphically, I'll make a figure soon))))

in your pictures is a yellow chip, and actually is the target ...

just do not understand - how can you do it by hand, I have a program that counts for 3 minutes....

 
_new-rena:

I'm still looking for the dynamics)))) I'm just looking at it,

and the level, the level is already graphically, I'll make a figure soon))))

in your pictures, the yellow chip is the target...

but i don't understand - how you can do it by hand, my software counts for 3 minutes....

I think if I try, I can do it faster, in two, I mean, to put it on the chart, count there 10 seconds)))))
 
_new-rena:

...

in your pictures, the yellow chip is actually the target...

but i don't understand - how you can do it by hand, my software counts for 3 minutes....

You'd better learn how to do it with your hands first. Your program would have been able to calculate this level in a matter of seconds. )))
[Deleted]  
tol64:
You'd better learn how to do it with your hands first. And your software would then count that level in a jiffy. )))
Don't tell your father how to blow his nose... if you don't know what I've got.
 
_new-rena:
don't teach your father to blow his nose...
I don't dare. Learn it yourself. )))
1...352353354355356357358359360361362363364365366...2119
New comment