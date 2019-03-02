FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 192

By the way, oil is already approaching the planned buying levels. If anyone is interested I can post screenshots.
 
stranger:

Nah, I get more out of it that way)))

That's why I trade only with my indicators, because I know how they work...

I`ve been trading with one trading instrument, where I expect to get good profit in half a year at the most, with 15-18 closing on the yellow line. Entry is 100% of the deposit.

The main thing is to have a choice and understand what's going on...


 
SEVER11:
Of course you can.
 
SEVER11:
In oil it is already visible that they are buying back at 47, most likely it will be the starting point
 
Yes, the trend is your friend, but the main thing is to say goodbye to it in time)))
SEVER11:
With all due respect, the oil price can only go to a correction, and the price is 40 and below, and goes to 20$. And the eura goes there...
 
Spekul:
Oil is already seen buying at 47, which is likely to be the starting point
I don't see any buying there at all.
In autumn I wrote that oil was 60-, they said at least 55, nope) 40-
 
stranger:
I don't see any purchases there at all.
Well, yes, a little lower, but not $20, as some people hope...
 
Kino:
In autumn I wrote that oil was 60-, they said at least 55-, nope) 40-.
No one argued with that, I said that before 50-55 there was no point in buying, now I think 34-35, that's a good time to buy.
