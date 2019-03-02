FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 769
You don't have to do anything now.
I would have waited for a pullback and thought upwards from where to become.
Again .... My post.
I don't recommend anything to anyone !
Thanks !
You could already see where it's coming from in a day)
Idler no) Rena called and called, does not come. (
Thanks!
and how did you buy it?
Why? I've got enough shopping on it.
Oh, yeah.
Thank you!
There's a pattern on this piggy.
Thank you!
You mash up the warrant number, do you think they'll trace it?
The limit's been pushed too far, do you think it'll get there?
Yurchenko, have you changed your mind about selling it?