Ishim, price cannot make up 1.13. Only tehanalysis can make it up, which price itself does not possess, as price is solely a numerical reflection of the balance between supply and demand.
On the pound by the way, the breakdown has closed on the boo - the red line, on the yen not yet (the point is that it is not necessary now - it is possible through the breakdown). Yes, it's tehanalysis - it's always done - and it's no secret (everyone has known for a long time that the breakdowns are closed). I treat price as a tool and the numbers there are not random (well I wrote above when it's not that important - hike from target to target). Demand supply - I would exclude these expressions (concepts) from a trader's everyday life - let analysts express themselves. Price is traded by a pool of traders - that's the opinion I stand by.
that is for sure.
developing logic....
price is rising - there were many sellers and now there are buyers and vice versa. where will the balance be? the forecast is starting to appear, isn't it? only a very close forecast, a few minutes ahead at most.
And I can draw a horizontal with my eyes closed and it will have a dozen matches.
When you drew the bowser on the chart, you were convinced of that more than once.
I drew it a long time ago - not coincidences, not punches - there are real inputs - don't you get it!
By the way you probably haven't read I've voiced here action - counteraction, price will counteract - sellers and their orders.
The advantage of the trade is not in the price (read counteraction), but in the scenario - the EUR will look at 1.02 (there is a finish or + - something) at 1.14 to see what happens )))), and before that there will be noise! - and you'll draw a bunch of rays there AND and change your mind 10 times )))))) (and I will )
Give me a 100% forecast for 5 minutes and I'll have a Rothschild in a month...
The price has come to life for you again...
The words don't pile up, but individually they seem to read.
I don't draw them, the robot drew them a long time ago, but I have to think... unlike you...
The answer is simple - you can't guess. the price is going up, maybe it's not - maybe it's a false positive. (sellers are buyers - maybe the accounts are double).
no, every movement point is a balance equalisation. level - volumes are roughly equal.