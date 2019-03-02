FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 825
Everything remains as it was supposed to be
Resonance of the data, what happens next? )
Hi there !
Any predictions on the Eurochka pattern?
I know you should have a new pattern, not yesterday's.
Thank you!
I read it... I laughed of course... I get the feeling that everyone is trashing a shaman for dicking with the right hand while they are dicking with the left and arguing that the other hand is by no means allowed... forgetting that the bottom line is the same, even if it's not politically correct...
It's my fault for writing to the wrong people ((((.
well, here we are at 1.1240 as mentioned =)
Why the rush?
1278 showed (need to correct by 30 pips...)