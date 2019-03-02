FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 367
Are you getting jealous?
Strange, isn't it time to get off the pound?
4975 on the horizon!
news today, through lower debt to profit...
Not the time yet.
Correction continues, I only see interest so far at 1.5323, Landonians are scratching my...ah, silence for now.
Nah nah nah...
Is the baby brain dead yet?
nay nay...
Is the yen still kicking in yet?
Half closed on the yen, figure in the +, the rest forgotten in the boo.
Kiwi's not sour?)
Correction continues, I only see interest so far at 1.5323, Landonians are scratching my...ah, silence for now.
5145 - 5126 will put him in the selloff for debt...
Half closed on the yen, figure in the +, the rest forgotten in the boo.
audi sweet in 450 p. will be:
Ilya, do not attach importance to what is "drawn" on the chart, it is about nothing.
that's exactly what draws KUKL thought, but then fools people ...
Are you waiting for the price at 1103 on the redhead?
on the ginger waiting for a price on 1103?