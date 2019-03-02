FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 641

stranger:
Excuse me, explain your drawing ... It is clear that we are talking about volumes, but it does not say what kind of sales or purchases
 
Bicus:

Back to square one: how do you determine if a payoff is coming? How do you determine if there is a fall? And how do you determine that the fall was for no reason?

I'm sorry for being so anal about it, but I'm just curious.

Here's the answer to your question:

KUCHL draws sticks with the boys.

Sticks rule the market...

 

Bicus, you were talking about the yen, remember this picture here, we were still arguing with North. Ten days ago.

 
azfaraon:
There is no "sale" or "purchase" volume. If you sell a kilo of potatoes at the market, someone will buy it from you))))
 
azfaraon:
Pound cake! Oh, pound cake, you agree with me.

 
stranger:
And there are no 'sold' or 'bought' volumes. If you sold a kilo of potatoes at the bazaar, someone bought them from you.)
Where do they give out pictures like that?
 

who needs silvering?


 
Bicus:
It says on it - clusterdelta.com
 
Lesorub:

who needs silvering?


+++ that's about right

 
server:


ginger on the levels, I'll take my chances:


