Back to square one: how do you determine if a payoff is coming? How do you determine if there is a fall? And how do you determine that the fall was for no reason?
I'm sorry for being so anal about it, but I'm just curious.
Here's the answer to your question:
KUCHL draws sticks with the boys.
Sticks rule the market...
Bicus, you were talking about the yen, remember this picture here, we were still arguing with North. Ten days ago.
Excuse me, explain your figure ... Clearly, we are talking about volumes, but does not say what sales or purchases
Pound cake! Oh, pound cake, you agree with me.
And there are no 'sold' or 'bought' volumes. If you sold a kilo of potatoes at the bazaar, someone bought them from you.)
who needs silvering?
Where do they give out pictures like that?
who needs silvering?
+++ that's about right
+++ is about right
ginger on the levels, I'll take my chances: