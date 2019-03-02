FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 146
Red, green and yellow. You showed it every day. I personally don't have a level of 55 there.
looks like it's going to spank the bulls to 1.50 now
how sneaky you are))) (all at once...)
let it rest for a while between 5100-5130... and then we'll see where we go from there. it's the same now - vvirh or low))))
I put the pound bai from 1.5070 into boo, I don't count on them much.
we should have covered at 1.52 while they were giving it to us(
I don't understand the Kiwi... it's in free flight so far... there's probably some long-distance stuff left, and it's not even fresh anymore.
Level 8100 looks very nice ))))
where is 8080?
ok. we need to reduce the grid spacing, it's not clear....
And what is there to understand, a classic scam of suckers, the train was abruptly jerked, it started to rumble, they quickly jumped in, and it stopped))))
Soon there will be excitement, we're going the wrong way))))
We jumped in, and as Adler correctly pointed out, we need to jump out, i.e. we need to trade the level...
Yes, 55 needs to be traded))))
I'm just stoked about the zoo))))