It's just not everyone can sit that pound at 633 p.
although there are pros among us...
Some people can sit and hold their nerve, while others will not take the risk and get their own way.
(Have you ever worked as a lawyer?
I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)
akinator free is what it's called
Will there be a sequel?
Take care of the flock, you're getting out of hand))))
North is drawing all the apples, he doesn't want the pound)))
I see you're sharing the '15 profit))))
Nah, the old timers say you have to guess according to a timetable, it's not fancy without it)