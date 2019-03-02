FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 543

New comment
 
Lesorub:

I understand...

It's just not everyone can sit that pound at 633 p.

although there are pros among us...

So, someone can sit it out and hold their nerve, someone is easier not to take a risk and get his own.
 
wild_hedgehog:
Some people can sit and hold their nerve, while others will not take the risk and get their own way.
Have you ever worked as a lawyer?
 
Lesorub:
(Have you ever worked as a lawyer?
)no.
 
 
stranger:
will there be a sequel?
[Deleted]  
Yesterday my son showed a programme called JEEN on his smartphone. The idea is that if you guess any character from the chupacabra to Bill Gates, he will guess from the leading questions. One rule=) answer honestly=)

I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)

akinator free is what it's called
 
Ishim:
Will there be a sequel?

Take care of your flock, you're getting out of hand))))

North is drawing all the apples, he doesn't want the pound))))

 
stranger:

Take care of the flock, you're getting out of hand))))

North is drawing all the apples, he doesn't want the pound)))

I see you guys are splitting the 15's profits ))))
 
Ishim:
I see you're sharing the '15 profit))))
Nah, the old timers say - you have to guess by the schedule, it's not fancy without it)
 
stranger:
Nah, the old timers say you have to guess according to a timetable, it's not fancy without it)
1...536537538539540541542543544545546547548549550...2119
New comment