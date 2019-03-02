FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 930
salting from where?
Lots of places, from the very top to the current price and now salting.
Could make a spurt behind the stops to 1.2530 and further down...
=)))))
as Ishim wrote yesterday, only you and he have real accounts, the rest have demo accounts, so we can fly)))
there it was:
Is it blackened because she's dead?!
Is it blackened because she's dead?!
As for the pound, it is now the second week that the weekly channel is narrowing. the current channel is inside the previous one.
on history (which I have done so far) there have been two such weekly sequences.
it's december 12, the departure at 175p and september this year's departure at 220p (the return was made in the following week)
let's see
let's see ...
it feels like the eura is about to shoot upwards (through 39 pts)...
bullfighting