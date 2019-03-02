FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 822
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So 2.5-3-4 years ago you were posting forecasts and trading with no common sense right?
I'm afraid to even ask what that thought was.
Exactly, one year +, one year minus, that's how I traded)
And talking about a thought is a bazaar)
That's right, one year +, one year minus, that's how I traded)
And the thought talking is a bazaar)
I have no further questions.
So I do have one. Tell us something about the trade.
Do you want the dashes from the ring to the ring with the times of the inputs/outputs? Which you also deny to the public. Alas, no.
And to tell the fairy tales which here and sputter, without formalisation and explanations, it is senseless, because it is possible to result the theories under it all in plenty. And to argue until blue in the face whose theory is better, it makes no sense, because the proof in words can not be, and to prove with dough no one will prove.
P.S. Glory to Russia!
Do you want the dashes from the ring to the ring with the times of the inputs/outputs? Which you also deny to the public. Alas, no.
And to tell the fairy tales which here and sputter, without formalisation and explanations, it is senseless, because it is possible to result the theories under it all in plenty. And to argue until blue in the face whose theory is better, it makes no sense, because the proof in words can not be, and the money to prove no one will.
P.S. Glory to russia!
and the moon doesn't care about talk, he has his own bazaar...
PS. Hail to RUSSIA!
EURNZD buy 4937 TP 5223
Myth, a complete resonance on the moon...
I, for example, consider my story about potatoes to be very valuable information. I'm not going to argue with anyone either, I just wanted to hear your view of the trade.
That's the point: the potato example is perfect in your system, there are plenty of things to add besides potatoes and bazaar to understand. I explained why with your example of potatoes.
But you have dismissed it.