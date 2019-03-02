FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 724
Who the fuck is that from the cave?
well yes the practitioner in the picture )))))))))))))))
Volumes are not theory, they are practice.)
My levels now show that selling for next week on the gbrusd pair is much preferable...
And Strange's volumes, what are they showing already?We need to compare.
What are you! a heretic! against Batiushka? (Batiushka bought and kept - for those who don't understand)
They show that no one is selling it)
Will look at the market next week and compare.