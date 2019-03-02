FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1223
Respected contingent is offered an attention test, find more than 10 price reversals from the dashes made by the bot, long before the price arrives...
Shaman is not allowed to participate!!!
Fuck those lines... nizin' come on... :-)))
fuck these dashes... nisin' come on... :-)))
0.98 nising
it doesn't use indicators, it just counts the days. that's how it trades....
it doesn't use indicators, it just counts the days. that's how it trades....
nice piece of software...
good stuff...
I got a little distracted from the forum, I wrote a walkthrough) it sprinkles when the pouts==calls
GREAT prog!!! I understand that you wrote for yourself not to sell? ;-) would not refuse such))
can i have a walkthrough?
I replied in private, otherwise it would be an advertisement...
I got a little distracted from the forum, I wrote a prog) it spins when there are puts==calls
better give me an indicator when there is an optimal time market entry for the day session
before and during the american...
or rather the trading session indicator itself is there but need to gather entry time data from history for it
Friday:
