that's what I asked (not to be confused with the state!) - out of 10 inputs - -. (let me guess 5 bounces, 5 breakdowns! got it?)
Wrong, angles change their properties for many reasons. Some of them are described as patterns: flags, pennants, diamond, etc. Double tops (troughs) often create channels from parallel angles, well, many of the well-known gimmicks are based on Gunn's angles. But people draw these taints after the fact, while my scripts are much earlier.
Strange thing - I did not put a link to "people doodling". Where did it come from? Hello, moderators?
Next 1.07 there will be a buy position, if the rise continues at 1.10 there will be a sell position. (it is a neutral position at the moment).
Yep, here we go. but the position is neutral, once again you are right.
1.0965 then 1.076
I can advise you as well - the golden rule - do not trade pullbacks where there is less than a 50% chance. (i take them post facto - already open sells - on the eu now)))))
To go there, you need to break through some very weak support at 1.0865 and 1.0830. Above that level it's much weaker....
If I were to trade them, would I learn support and resistance (???). That's the thing , you have to make up your mind and be able to confidently trade both trend and counter-trend