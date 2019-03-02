FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1452

Ishim:
that's what I asked (not to be confused with the state!) - out of 10 inputs - -. (let me guess 5 bounces, 5 breakdowns! got it?)

Wrong, angles change their properties for many reasons. Some of them are described as patterns: flags, pennants, diamond, etc. Double tops (troughs) often create channels from parallel angles, well, many of the well-known gimmicks are based on Gunn's angles. But people draw these taints after the fact, while my scripts are much earlier.

Strange thing - I did not put a link to "people doodling". Where did it come from? Hello, moderators?

Ishim:
Next 1.07 there will be a buy position, if the rise continues at 1.10 there will be a sell position. (it is a neutral position at the moment).
Yeah, let's compare. but now the position is neutral, once again you are right.
 
Nestradamus:
Wrong, angles change their properties for many reasons. Some of them are described as patterns: flags, pennants, diamond, etc. Double tops (troughs) often create channels from parallel angles, well, a lot of the well-known gimmicks are based on Gunn's angles. However people draw these tricks post factum, while my scripts are much earlier.
I work with orders - the EUR sell goes down, the buy goes up ))))).
 
_new-rena:
1.0965 then 1.076
1.0965 then 1.076
mmmoguschiy:
1.0965 then 1.076
To go there, you need to break quite a bit of support at 1.0865 and 1.0830. Above that level it's much weaker....
 
_new-rena:
Yeah, let's compare. but right now the position is neutral, once again you're right.
i can advise you as well - the golden rule - do not trade pullbacks where there is less than a 50% chance. (i take them post factum - already open sells - on the eu now)))))
Ishim:
I can advise you as well - the golden rule - do not trade pullbacks where there is less than a 50% chance. (i take them post facto - already open sells - on the eu now)))))
if i were to trade them i would be studying support and resistance (???). That's the thing, you have to make up your mind and be able to confidently trade both trend and counter-trend
 
mmmoguschiy:
1.0965 then 1.076
The quid won't give! (+ - 100 pips on the eu noise)
 
_new-rena:
To go there, you need to break through some very weak support at 1.0865 and 1.0830. Above that level it's much weaker....
After tomorrow's bet - I don't think it's going to be a case of that ))
 
_new-rena:
the point is that the bulls left the euras (((( don't know what you're waiting for (((( (left slamming the door)
the point is that the bulls left the euras (((( don't know what you're waiting for (((( (left slamming the door)
